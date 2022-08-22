Wolves name asking price for Arsenal target Pedro Neto who has also been offered to Manchester United: Reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly named their asking price for Arsenal target Pedro Neto. The 22-year-old has also been linked with Manchester United in recent weeks.

According to talkSPORT, Bruno Lage's side are demanding a fee in the region of £50 million for the Portuguese forward. Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for the winger, while Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign him this summer.

Neto joined Wolves from Portuguese club Braga in the summer of 2019. After an underwhelming debut campaign with the Premier League side, during which he scored only three goals and provided three assists in 29 league games, Neto enjoyed a breakout 2020-21 campaign.

He scored five goals and provided six assists in 31 league games. His performances caught the attention of several of England's top clubs.

However, his development was curtailed due to a knee injury he suffered during a game against Fulham in April 2021. The youngster returned to action during the second half of last season. Neto was part of Wolves' starting line-up in each of their first three Premier League games this season.

Arsenal are believed to be interested in signing the 22-year-old. The Gunners have bolstered their attack by signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. The Brazilian has led the line brilliantly for Arteta's side in the club's first three league games. The north London club have also signed Fabio Vieira from Porto, who is expected to produce cover to attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal are seemingly keen to sign a winger to provide competition to Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Emile Smith Rowe. Neto's dribbling, speed, and directness make him the ideal transfer target for Mikel Arteta.

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign the forward. The Red Devils parted ways with Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, and Juan Mata in June after the expiration of their contracts but are yet to sign replacements for the trio. They are expected to sign a forward before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

As per Eurosport, Manchester United have had a £68 million bid for Brazilian winger Antony rejected by Ajax. The Red Devils could therefore look at alternative options in the market.

Arsenal and Manchester United are unlikely to meet Wolves' asking price for Pedro Neto

Arsenal and Manchester United are unlikely to meet Wolves' £50 million asking price for Neto. The 22-year-old barely featured for Wolves last season due to a serious knee injury. He has scored just one goal and provided one assist in his last 16 appearances for the club. The Gunners and the Red Devils could therefore opt against gambling on the Portuguese winger.

Manchester United could instead attempt to sign PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo. The Dutch forward enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists in 47 games in all competitions. As per Si.com, Gakpo could be available for just £38 million.

On the other hand, Arsenal could instead opt to promote and provide opportunities to youth academy products Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Nelson was highly impressive during his loan spell with Feyenoord last season. He played a vital role in the Dutch club's run to the final of the Europa Conference League. Maitland-Niles' versatility could be an asset for Arteta's side this season.

