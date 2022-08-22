Wolves in talks to sign €25 million-rated Manchester United target: Reports 

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in talks to sign Manchester United target Sasa Kalajdzic from Bundesliga side Stuttgart, as per The Athletic.

Ornstein claims that no formal offer has been made yet nor has an agreement been reached for the €25 million valued striker.

There is a belief that a number of other potential suitors will be explored and that may include Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been linked with the Austrian striker, with Sky Sports reporting that the forward would be keen on a move to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's side are in dire need of a new striker.

United's only goal in their opening two games came through Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexs Mac Allister's own goal.

Edinson Cavani departed the club earlier this summer following the expiration of his contract.

This has left Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial as the only viable options in the centre-forward.

Question marks remain over the future of the apparent wantaway Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Martial's injury woes continue as he has missed the side's first two fixtures of the season with a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, Wolves seem to be eyeing attacking reinforcements, having scored just one goal in their opening three fixtures of the season.

The likes of strike duo Raul Jimenez and Hee-chan Hwang disappointed in front of goal last season with just nine goals between them.

Kalajdzic impressed for Stuttgart last season, scoring six goals in 15 appearances for Pellegrino Matarazzo's side.

He has just a year left on his current contract at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Manchester United could return for Kalajdzic

The imposing striker should be Ten Hag's sights

It would not be surprising to see Manchester United return in their pursuit of Kalajdzic given their problems in attack at the moment.

Not only have they failed to score a team goal but they are crying out for more attacking options and outlets.

Ronaldo and Martial offer different types of attacking play but Kalajdzic offers a real aerial threat standing at 6"7 inches and is the type of striker Erik ten Hag likes.

The Dutch tacitican signed Sebastian Haller last summer whilst at Ajax and the former West Ham United striker boasts a similar profile to the Austrian.

A real target man, Kalajdzic boasts attacking prowess that bullies opposition defenders, just the type of striker United need.

Manchester United boast playmakers such as Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes in their side.

The Austrian striker may gel well with what Ten Hag is trying to achieve from a playing style perspective and link up with the likes of Eriksen and Fernandes.

Edited by Matthew Guyett