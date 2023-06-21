Real Madrid identify former Los Blancos star as ideal candidate to replace Carlo Ancelotti in 2024: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly decided on Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement next summer. The Spanish side are already planning for the future, with the Italian in his final 12 months.

As per a report in BILD, Xabi Alonso will be returning to Real Madrid at the end of the 2023/24 season. This time, the Spaniard will take over as the manager, at the club where he played 236 matches in the midfield.

Alonso started his coaching career as a Real Madrid youth coach in 2018 before moving to Real Sociedad B in July 2019. He took over at Bayer Leverkusen in October 2022 and has won 17 of the 37 matches at the German side in all competitions while losing ten times and drawing as many.

Ancelotti has already confirmed that he will be seeing out his contract at Real Madrid and told the media via MARCA:

"[Perez and I] spoke yesterday. We had a meeting, and he showed me his support. We talked about Wednesday's game [against City], we talked about the season we've had and the two seasons that we've had. We move forward, with the same desire to do things well."

He added:

"I think everyone knows my situation. I have a contract until June 30, 2024, and I want to see it out. Everyone knows that."

Real Madrid are done with summer transfers already

Real Madrid welcomed back Brahim Diaz after his loan spell at AC Milan and have confirmed that the Spaniard will be a part of the squad next season. They have added Fran Garcia and Jude Bellingham, with the Englishman coming in for a whopping €120 million fee.

Karim Benzema's exit has seen them make a move for Joselu on loan from Espanyol and Florentino Perez told the media that it would be their final signing of the summer.

Carlo Ancelotti was asked if the club were in a transition phase and he replied(via ESPN):

"The transition won't start next season. The transition had already started even before I arrived. This squad, which has done great things, started to lose pieces when Cristiano Ronaldo left in 2018. When I arrived that transition continued, losing [Raphael] Varane, [Sergio] Ramos, Marcelo, [Gareth Bale], Isco. ... All players who've been replaced by youngsters of extraordinary quality."

L'Equipe has linked Madrid with a stunning move for Kylian Mbappe this summer but both the club and player have ruled it out. PSG are stuck in a pickle as they know Mbappe will become a free agent next summer and are ready to cash in.

Poll : 0 votes