WWE trying to secure an appearance from Cristiano Ronaldo for their Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia - Reports

WWE are reportedly attempting to bring in Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to appear at their Crown Jewel Show Premium Live Event.

Spanish outlet Diario AS reports that WWE want the Portuguese icon to be a superstar guest when their talent take to Saudi Arabia in November. The Pro Wrestling company have made waves in the Middle East putting the Crown Jewel event on annually since 2018.

UFC owners Endeavor recently bought WWE and their merger has just started. They want to boost Crown Jewel's profile and potential revenue by securing Cristiano Ronaldo's appearance.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has made a blistering start to life in Saudi with 21 goals and seven assists in 25 games across competitions. He would be in line for a large appearance fee should the two parties come to an agreement.

Many celebrities have appeared in WWE programming over the years including athletes such as Wayne Rooney, Floyd Mayweather, and Tyson Fury. It could be that Ronaldo is used as a host of the Crown Jewel show which is a role that guests are often handed. The Premium Live Event takes place on November 4 and last year's event took place at Al Nassr's Mrsool Park Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo received a huge welcome from Iranian fans upon arrival for AFC Champions League action

Cristiano Ronaldo was welcomed by hundreds of Iranian fans when he and his Al Nassr teammates touched down in Tehran, Iran on Monday (September 18). His Saudi Pro League side face Iranian outfit Persepolis tonight in Group E of the AFC Champions League.

According to Al Jazeera, fans tracked Ronaldo's flight before it landed at Imam Khomeini International Airport. Fans in their hundreds gathered, chanting the Portuguese superstar's name as soon as the team departed the aircraft.

Many of the fans worse Al Nassr jerseys with Ronaldo's name on the back when trying to get a glimpse of the Portugal captain. However, they kept well away from the iconic forward and won't be able to watch his side face Persepolis. The Iranian side are playing the game behind closed doors as a punishment for an inappropriate post made in 2020. This is their new stadium since the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their AFC Champions League home games.

Cristiano Ronaldo has started the new season in fine form with seven goals and five assists in six games across competitions. He will be looking to fire Al Nassr to victory at Azadi Stadium.