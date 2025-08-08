Xabi Alonso considers 25-year-old Real Madrid star non-transferable as club reject multiple transfer offers for player: Reports

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is reportedly unwilling to sell Fran Garcia this summer. As per AS, he views the left-back as non-transferable despite the arrival of Alvaro Carreras.

Garcia came through Los Blancos' academy before joining Rayo Vallecano on loan in the 2020-21 season. The move was made permanent that summer, but he returned to Real Madrid in 2023. He has made 86 senior appearances for them, scoring two goals and providing 12 assists.

As per the aforementioned report, the Spanish giants received multiple offers for Garcia at the start of the ongoing transfer window. However, they rejected it as Xabi Alonso considers the Spaniard non-transferable. He performed well under Alonso at the FIFA Club World Cup, starting all six games and contributing one goal and one assist.

After Garcia scored in their 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals, Alonso said (via Managing Madrid):

“His tournament is fantastic, with a top level of concentration and intensity, knowing when to wait and when to jump... He benefited from Vini bringing in two players. I’m happy for Fran; his attitude is exemplary. I told him, if you’re far away you can’t score, if you get there, you can score... And that’s why he scored.”

Real Madrid also have Ferland Mendy in the left-back position, and have signed Alvaro Carreras from Benfica this summer. The club are open to letting Mendy leave this summer, but haven't received any offer. The Frenchman isn't too keen on leaving either.

Real Madrid set for just one friendly before new season

Los Blancos will face WSG Tirol at the Tivoli Stadium in Austria in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, August 12. It will be their first and only friendly ahead of the new campaign as they look to bounce back.

Real Madrid had a poor 2025-26 season by their standards. They won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. However, they failed to win any other trophy and were beaten to every domestic trophy by arch-rivals Barcelona. They also lost all four El Clásicos across competitions last season.

Jude Bellingham has undergone shoulder surgery and is expected to be out of action for a couple of months. However, Dani Carvajal returned during the Club World Cup after his ACL injury. They have signed the likes of Alvaro Carreras, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Dean Huijsen this summer.

Real Madrid will begin their 2025-26 campaign against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, August 19.

