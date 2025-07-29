Xabi Alonso impressed by Real Madrid youngster's performances in Club World Cup; likely to play a key role in the 2025/26 season: Reports

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is reportedly impressed with Arda Guler following his performances at the FIFA Club World Cup. He is ready to give the Turkish youngster a vital role in the squad this season.

According to a report in MARCA, Guler's maturity and quality on the ball have caught the eye of the manager, and he is being given his chances. The youngster is set to be given a midfield role, the position he wants to play more often.

Alonso revealed he's in favor of giving the 20-year-old a role just behind the attackers, with the three midfielders positioned behind him. He discussed the young player earlier this month and stated:

"I agree with Arda that he needs to be close to the ball. He's one player that is special because the more touches he has, normally the better plays himself and better plays the team. The other day, he had a very good impact in the second half as he was close to where everything's happening, I think that it helps him."

Arda Guler averaged just 42 minutes per match under Carlo Ancelotti last season, playing 1828 minutes across 43 games in all competitions. He has already played 423 minutes in 6 FIFA Club World Cup matches under Alonso, averaging over 70 minutes per game.

Manchester United were urged to sign Arda Guler from Real Madrid

Louis Saha spoke about Arda Guler not getting chances under Carlo Ancelotti and urged Manchester United to lure the Turkish star away. He was talking to BoyleSports when he said (via GOAL):

"Manchester United have lots they could offer Arda Guler, including more playing time than he gets at Real Madrid currently. United need that type of playmaker who plays with freedom and it's very difficult for young players to get that at Real Madrid especially in midfield. He could thrive at United with that opportunity."

"He needs to play to reach his potential and maybe a loan would suit him after he was so impressive at Euro 2024, he is a very clever player. United need someone who can provide chances to players like Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund, they need a player who is capable of playing that final pass and that could be him."

Arda Guler's prospects at Real Madrid will further reduce Rodrygo's chances of joining the team under Xabi Alonso, who already removed him from the starting lineup after the first game of the FIFA Club World Cup against Al-Hilal.

