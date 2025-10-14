Xabi Alonso unimpressed by one veteran Real Madrid star, likely to let him leave as a free agent next summer: Reports

Antonio Rudiger’s future at Real Madrid is nearing an end, as the club does not intend to extend his contract when it expires next summer, as per reports.

Rudiger, who arrived in the Spanish capital with high expectations and quickly became a linchpin in Real Madrid’s backline, now finds his future hanging in the balance due to persistent injury problems.

So far this year, the Germany international has picked up injuries on three separate occasions. He first suffered a muscle problem in February that sidelined him for 17 days before a knee issue ruled him out for two full months in April. His latest setback was a thigh injury suffered in training in September, and he is said to be out for two and a half months in a huge blow for Madrid.

The defender joined Los Blancos from Chelsea in 2022 as a free agent and has just less than nine months left on his current deal with the Spanish giants. According to a report on Bild, Rudiger has fallen down Xabi Alonso’s pecking order, with the manager believing that he has now become inconsistent and prone to injuries. Given his recurring fitness issues and age, it is believed that he would be allowed to leave as a free agent when his contract runs out next summer.

Rudiger’s position in Alonso’s starting lineup has become more complicated with the presence of Eder Militao and Dean Huijsen at the heart of Real Madrid’s defense. So, even if he recovers fully from his injury, it is unlikely that he will displace either Huijsen or Militao, both of whom are currently in better form. To date, Rudiger has made 157 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

Real Madrid set to welcome back injured star after six-month injury layoff

Ferland Mendy is reportedly nearing his Real Madrid return after being out of action for almost six months due to a serious thigh injury. The Frenchman is yet to feature for Alonso’s side this season, having last played in the 3-2 Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona.

According to The Athletic, Mendy is set to return to partial training at Real Madrid this week for the first time in almost six months. His rehabilitation has now reached its final phase, and the club’s staff are gradually integrating him into group sessions.

Mendy’s anticipated return will see him make his first appearance under Alonso, in whose team he is expected to compete with Alvaro Carreras for the left-back position.

