Xabi Alonso wants to sign ex-Barcelona defender if he replaces Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid: Reports

Xabi Alonso could reportedly swoop for former Barcelona academy player Alejandro Grimaldo if he succeeds Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

Fichajes reports that Alonso will be looking to bolster Madrid's left-back position should he replace Ancelotti. The Spaniard is the hot favorite to succeed the Italian coach whose contract expires at the end of the season.

There are question marks over the future of Ferland Mendy with the Frenchman failing to impress as of late. There is an expectation that he could depart in the near future for more game time. Meanwhile, Fran Garcia has yet to reach expectations since returning to Real Madrid from Rayo Vallecano this past summer for €5 million.

Thus, Alonso could turn to Grimaldo, 28, who has impressed under the Spanish tactician at Bayer Leverkusen. The former Barcelona youngster has been a mainstay in Die Werkself's side, making 17 appearances across competitions this season.

Grimaldo has produced superb numbers this season, with eight goals and six assists. He holds similarities to Jordi Alba in his playing style, boasting a lethal left foot and proving to be an asset in attack.

That could bode well for Real Madrid who may want more creativity from their full-backs. Grimaldo already understands the philosophy that Alonso may look to implement if he does return to the Bernabeu.

Grimaldo has four years left on his contract having only joined Leverkusen on a free transfer this past summer. He's valued by Transfermarkt at €25 million.

Real Madrid target Alejandro Grimaldo suggested he's open to Barcelona return

Alex Grimaldo spent his youth days in Barcelona's academy.

Grimaldo has been regularly linked with a return to Barcelona over the years. He touched on this speculation by suggesting he'd be open to moving back to Camp Nou (via BarcaBlaugranes):

"I have always said that Barca was a club to which I could return... that is, I would like to return because it is Barca."

The Spanish left-back joined Barca's La Masia academy from Valencia's youth setup in 2008. He made 92 appearances for the Blaugrana's B team, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists.

Grimaldo has insisted that the Catalan giants have never been interested in resigning him. He added:

"In the end I grew up there as a player and I was very happy to have been in their youth system. But the truth is that Barca did not show interest in me."

Barcelona may have to move quickly if they do want to bring the former Benfica left-back back to Catalonia. Real Madrid appear to be keeping tabs on their former academy player.