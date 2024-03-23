Xavi has big Barcelona headache because of Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Barcelona are preparing to play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarterfinal on April 10, and manager Xavi has a headache because of Kylian Mbappe. The PSG forward is arguably the standout player for the Parisian giants, having 38 goals and eight assists in 37 games, and Xavi will need to find a way to stop him.

For the Barca manager, selecting the best defender to take on Mbappe is crucial. According to a report from Toni Juanmarti of SPORT (via CentreGoals), their defensive lineup might include Joao Cancelo, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, and Pau Cubarsi.

With Kylian Mbappe potentially set to light up the pitch from the left flank, Xavi will be hoping that whoever plays right-back can quench his fire. The manager is reportedly thinking about Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde for the position, as this will be the cornerstone of Barca's plan for maintaining a good defense.

Barcelona are also struggling to maintain the health of their midfield. With ongoing recovery from a damaged ankle, there is a chance that Frenkie de Jong might be available against PSG. But it's unclear when Pedri will be available, as the youngster is still recuperating from a hamstring injury.

In attack, they will be hoping that players like Robert Lewandowski can secure the goals to see them through a challenge from the biggest club in France.

Barcelona sporting director Deco talks about Real Madrid's big challenge with Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona's sporting director Deco has discussed the adjustments Real Madrid will need to make if they acquire Kylian Mbappe. The transfer is widely seen as something that will happen in the summer, and it will occur without a transfer price because Mbappe's contract with PSG is set to expire.

In an interview with Que T'hi Jugues, Deco revealed that Barca are not pursuing Mbappe. Although he thinks the Frenchman's arrival at Real Madrid would strengthen the club, he also sees tactical difficulties. Deco said (via 90min):

"There is no discussion [with Barcelona]. Decisive player, who generates many goals. If he comes to Real Madrid, they will be stronger, but they will have to solve some tactical problems. In football, balance is very important."

Manager Carlo Ancelotti may need to reconsider his strategy if he wants Mbappe to fit into Real Madrid's lineup. The team currently play in a way that allows midfielder Jude Bellingham to become the primary goalscorer, but it is uncertain if this style of play will continue with Mbappe.