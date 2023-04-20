Xavi dream Barcelona XI for 2023-24 season emerges with Lionel Messi and 2 other new signings: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi reportedly has big plans for next season, and needs at least three new signings added to the starting XI. But the Spaniard has a limited budget to work with and will need to sell a few players to raise funds.

As per a report in the Mirror, Xavi wants to add Lionel Messi, central defender Inigo Martinez and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan to his side this summer. The three signings will all be free transfers as they will be out of contract at their respective clubs after this season.

The signings would see Xavi move to a narrow formation, or use Pedri and Gavi as wide midfielders. However, it will come at the cost of Ousmane Dembele, who will have to drop out of the starting XI despite being in top form this season.

Xavi's dream XI at Barcelona next season: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Ilkay Gundogan, Frenkie De Jong, Pedri; Gavi, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski

Lionel Messi heading towards a Barcelona return?

Lionel Messi has reportedly ended contract renewal talks with PSG amid talks of a possible return to Barcelona. The Argentine is reportedly ready to move back to Camp Now and has also shown interest in taking a wage cut.

Journalist Jose Alvarez, on El Chiringuito TV, said:

"Leo Messi is ready to take a pay cut and adapt to a salary in accordance with Barça's situation. Laporta must have a face to face talk with him. Leo saw the fans at the Spotify Camp Nou chant his name last Sunday. People from the club who were not in favour of Messi's return have understood that it would be a great financial boost."

However, La Liga president Javier Tebas is adamant that he will not allow new signings or contract renewals until Barcelona reduce their wage bill. He blocked Gavi's new contract and was quoted as saying at the seventh Madrid Sports Press Association awards:

"The issue of not registering Gavi comes as a consequence of the fact that it takes effect next season. For next year it can be denied because Barça has a deficit of more than 200 million for that next season. It doesn't seem appropriate."

He added:

"Now they have an amount for the savings for Piqué and Memphis. Barça must decide, but it is important to remember what the vice president of Barça said, that they have to reduce the wage bill. I think between 600 and 400 [million Euros] or a little more, let's see when we start."

