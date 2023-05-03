Xavi gives Barcelona green signal to sign 30-year-old forward set to become free agent as Robert Lewandowski replacement: Reports

According to El Nacional, Xavi has given Barcelona the green signal to sign Wilfried Zaha as Robert Lewandowski's replacement. Zaha, who currently plays for Premier League side Crystal Palace, will become a free agent at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old winger has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 26 matches this season.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, joined the Blaugrana from Bayern Munich last summer. He has since scored 29 goals and provided seven assists in 41 appearances for the Catalan club.

Despite his impressive numbers, El Nacional have reported that club president Joan Laporta is considering selling Lewandowski as his performances have trailed off in recent weeks. Barcelona have reportedly received offers worth €40 million for the Polish striker.

Brazilian forward Vitor Roque, 18, has been touted as a potential future replacement for the Pole. Zaha, who will be available on a free transfer in the summer, might also be a good option considering the Blaugrana's financial situation.

"I hope that next season we can play together" - Robert Lewandowski on reports of Lionel Messi making a return to Barcelona

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. As the Argentine forward looks for a new club, there have been reports linking him with a return to Barcelona.

Messi is Barca's greatest ever player and a return would be a dream scenario for the fans. Lewandowski, who is the current talisman of Barca's attack, recently expressed his desire to play alongside the Argentine. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"Messi belongs to Barca and if he returns it will be something incredible. We know that his place is here in Barcelona. I don't know what will happen, but I hope that next season we can play together."

To make Messi's return a reality, Barcelona will need to sort out their financial situation. They need to free up €200 million from the wage bill to add new players to the team.

