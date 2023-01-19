Xavi interested in ex-Real Madrid man as potential replacement for Busquets at Barcelona: Reports

Barcelona could sign former Real Madrid midfielder Dani Parejo as a replacement for Sergio Busquets, according to reliable Spanish football journalist Gerard Romero.

Parejo's time in the Catalan capital appears to be coming to an end, which is why Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez is reportedly interested in signing the Villareal star.

Barcelona claimed the Spanish Super Cup after beating Real Madrid 3-1 in Saudi Arabia last weekend. Sergio Busquets was at the top of his game, bossing the midfield with his incredible passes and vision while reminding fans of his class once again.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard is expected to finally bid farewell to Camp Nou when his contract expires in the summer. The midfielder has been linked with a number of MLS and Saudi Arabian clubs in recent days but it's still unclear where his next destination will be.

Once he eventually leaves, Barcelona will have the huge task of finding another player who can fill the void he leaves in the center of the pitch. As per Romero, that man could be Dani Parejo.

The former Real Madrid star currently has a contract with Villareal until the summer of 2024 but the Blaugrana could secure his signature for a small fee. The player's current market value stands at a meager €7 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Barca manager Xavi is said to be interested in luring the Villareal star to Camp Nou as he sees him as a good fit to take over from Busquets.

Parejo has made 27 appearances for the Yellow Submarines across all competitions so far this season, recording five assists. Busquets, meanwhile, has bagged one assist for Barcelona in 21 games since the campaign kicked off.

Joan Laporta hails Barcelona following Super Cup triumph over Real Madrid

Blaugrana stars celebrating their Super Cup triumph

Barca president Joan Laporta couldn't help but shower praise on his side after they outclassed Real Madrid to claim the Spanish Super Cup last weekend.

The Spaniard described the victory as a 'Barca masterclass' while thanking the supporters for their patience. He said (via ESPN):

“I’m grateful because it is a victory for all the culers, who have had patience, who haven’t given up hope. We have to recognize the importance of how we beat them, right? It has been a Barca masterclass, and everybody saw it! Because Barca vs. Madrid is the greatest spectacle in the world."

