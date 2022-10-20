Xavi requested former Barcelona player to motivate players amid poor run of form: Reports 

Barcelona boss Xavi has requested former goalkeeper Juan Carlos Unzue to motivate the squad amid the club’s poor form, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has claimed (via Barca Universal).

Despite bringing in the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde in the summer, amongst others, Blaugrana have failed to produce the results many expected. They stand on the brink of their second consecutive Champions League group stage elimination and were recently handed a 3-1 defeat in the season’s first El Clasico against Real Madrid.

Amid their poor run of form, Xavi reportedly asked Unzue to come to the club motivate the players. It is believed that Unzue, who is suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), might be able to touch the players emotionally and propel them to bounce back.

According to Mundo Deportivo’s report, Barcelona players are not only reeling from their recent disappointing results but are yet to fully recover from their historic defeats against Roma and Liverpool.

Unzue, who also served as a coach under Pep Guardiola, has reportedly urged the players to show mental strength and recover sooner rather than later. He has also lauded the squad for their technical quality and asked them to conquer the world.

Barca, who are currently sitting in second place in the league standings, will take on Villarreal in La Liga on Thursday night (October 20).

Joan Laporta hails Barcelona for winning most accolades at Ballon d’Or ceremony

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was in high spirits after the 66th Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris on October 17. Although the top prize was won by Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, Barca did not return empty-handed.

Gavi won the Kopa Trophy, succeeding teammate Pedri; Robert Lewandowski bagged the Gerd Muller Trophy, and Alexia Putellas secured her second Ballon d'Or Feminin on the trot. After the gala, Laporta expressed pride in seeing Barcelona win the most trophies at the ceremony. The president told Barca TV (via 90min):

“We are the most awarded club. To see Gavi being recognized and shouting 'Visca el Barça', to Alexia who shows pride everywhere and to Lewandowski winning the award for best scorer.

“It is an event where Barça is present, we are one of the most nominated clubs and I am very proud of these players who make Barça 'more than a club' and make us go for the world with our head held high.”

