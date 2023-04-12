Xavi can't stand the attitude of Barcelona player, considers it to be highly damaging and toxic for the dressing room - Reports

Xavi has reportedly decided that he does not want Raphinha in his Barcelona squad next season. The manager cannot stand the Brazilian's attitude and considers him highly damaging and toxic to the dressing room.

As per a report in El Nacional, Xavi is ready to let go of Raphinha despite the forward doing well this season. He wants to maintain squad harmony at the club and believes the Brazilian could be a rotten apple because of his attitude.

Barcelona are also in need of raising funds for the summer and are looking to sell a few players. The Brazilian's behavior in the dressing room has seen him jump ahead in the list and Xavi has green-lighted a sale in the summer.

Barcelona hijacked Chelsea's deal to sign Raphinha

Chelsea leapfrogged Arsenal to seal a deal with Leeds United for Raphinha last summer after the Gunners spent weeks in negotiations. However, the Blues could not get the player to sign the dotted lines, as Barcelona asked him to wait.

The Catalan side needed to activate levers and make financial arrangements to get a deal struck with Leeds. They managed to get things done swiftly and the move was sealed days later.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani spoke to The Athletic about the chaotic phase. He revealed that he apologized to Chelsea's owners as the transfer was not completed despite agreeing to a deal. He said:

"For me, it was done, and when I have a deal, my word is my word. I felt ashamed to go back to Todd Boehly and change my position. We made the deal with Chelsea because the player wanted to go and he was open to listening to offers from Premier League clubs. Chelsea was in his favorable [option]."

He added:

"But unfortunately, let's say Barcelona influences convinced the player to wait, to wait, to wait until they could find a solution. This shows again the power and the leverage players and their agents have in the system, which, for me, is exaggerated too much."

If El Nacional's report about Rafinha's behavior is to be believed, the player could face some trouble finding favorable suitors for a move.

