Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly reluctant to sell winger Raphinha this summer amidst interest from Saudi Arabia. The Brazilian moved to Camp Nou just last summer but has now been linked with an exit.

Journalist Achraf Ben Ayad has claimed that Barcelona have received an offer from an unnamed Saudi Pro League club for Raphinha. But the Blaugrana are not willing to entertain offers for the winger as they see him as an integral part of their senior squad, as per AS.

The Brazil international has the backing of manager Xavi as well. The former midfielder considers him a non-transferable entity, with the player himself willing to stay with the club.

Raphinha joined Barcelona from Leeds United in a €65 million deal, including add-ons, last summer. He won La Liga in his first season with the club, scoring 10 goals and providing 12 assists in 50 matches across competitions.

Barcelona president Laporta also recently asserted that the club will not sell their star players amidst financial instability.

“We have received offers for Christensen, for Gavi, for Pedri, for Araújo, for Ter Stegen, for Ansu, for Raphinha, for Balde. But we are not a selling club. We have no intention to sell our stars,” he said earlier this month (via Fabrizio Romano).

The Blaugrana famously failed to re-sign Lionel Messi in the ongoing transfer window due to their inability to offer the Argentine a concrete offer. He went on to join Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal's links with Raphinha

Raphinha has also been linked with an interest from Arsenal, who are eager to add more attacking reinforcements after signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the interest is not solid, with the Gunners currently focused on other transfers.

"Honestly, at the moment, all these names are not something concrete for Arsenal. With Raphinha but also with all the others it's not something that they are concretely working on right now.

"So the situation is very quiet. I think it's really important to remind that now the focus is on Timber and Rice because these are two very expensive deals," Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

The north London side are reportedly close to closing deals for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

