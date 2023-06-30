Xavi wants €10 million rated star in Barcelona squad before pre-season: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly keen on bringing in Girona midfielder Oriol Romeu to Camp Nou before the start of pre-season in a couple of weeks' time.

The 31-year-old Spanish midfielder has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Barca who are still on the lookout for midfield reinforcements (via Barca Universal).

Despite already signing IIkay Gundogan and potentially Inigo Martinez from Atletico Bilbao, Barca are still yet to address the vacant holding midfield position left by Sergio Busquets.

Attempts by Barcelona to bring in the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Joshua Kimmich, and Marcelo Brozovic to fill in the role have all looked abortive at this point. As such, Barca have now set their sights on Romeu who has a release clause of just €10 million.

While not a like-for-like replacement for Busquets, Xavi tends to appreciate Romeu as he is a viable option to take up the holding midfield role. The 31-year-old Spaniard is also very well familiar with Barca's philosophy, having graduated from the renowned La Masia Academy. He also spent three seasons with Barca B side between 2008-2011.

He made one appearance for the senior team in May 2011, during a La Liga game against Deportivo La Coruna, before leaving for Chelsea in July. 12 years later, Romeu could possibly be heading back to his boyhood club Barcelona, as Xavi is keen on signing the midfielder from Girona this summer.

The Spanish manager also wants Romeu to join his side early enough before the start of pre-season so he can familiarize himself with his Barcelona teammates and also the team's tactics.

The 31-year-old midfielder made a combined total of 36 appearances for Girona across all competitions last season. He also ended the 2022-23 football campaign with two goals to his credit.

It's up to Barcelona to secure the transfer for Romeu by paying up his €10 million release clause or possibly lowering the transfer fee by including a player in the deal.

How Barcelona could line up with Oriol Romeu in midfield next season

The potential signing of Spanish midfielder Romeu could give Xavi a much-needed boost and cover in midfield ahead of next season. The 31-year-old is a traditional holding midfielder with incredible ball-winning ability. Although not quite like that of Busquets, he's quite capable of sitting in front of the defense line.

There are various ways in which the Barcelona head coach could utilize the 31-year-old midfielder if the Blaugrana succeed in their attempt to sign him from Girona this summer. Xavi could opt to operate a three-man midfield that could see Romeu sit at the base of the midfield three. As such, new signing Gundogan and possibly Pedri could play a more advanced role.

Romeu can also play in a double pivot alongside Frenkie de Jong, thus allowing Gundogan the opportunity to roam in midfield, should Xavi opt for a 4-2-3-1 approach.

