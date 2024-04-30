Xavi wants Barcelona to sign La Liga midfielder to reinforce key position in the squad - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly intent on the club signing La Liga midfielder Martin Zubimendi to reinforce the defensive midfield position.

The Blaugrana already have a number of players within their squad who are capable of playing the required role. They signed Oriol Romeu last summer, but the midfielder hasn't met expectations within the role. The Spanish manager has opted for defender Andreas Christensen to play there since the start of the year.

Now, ahead of the summer transfer window, Barcelona are looking at potential targets for the defensive midfield position. According to Culemania (via Barca Universal), a player who has risen to the top of their list is Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The 25-year-old was on their list of targets last summer, and they failed to land him. He has remained a quality player for Sociedad, playing 31 La Liga games and scoring four goals. He also played eight UEFA Champions League games for the club, showing his ability to perform at the top level continentally.

The midfielder has a €60 million release clause, which may not be easy for Barcelona to pay due to their struggling financial situation in recent years. However, if the club sell players, they could raise the funds to sign Zubimendi.

He may be their first choice for the position, but other names like Alex Garcia, Joshua Kimmich, and Guido Rodriguez are all potential alternatives.

Xavi Hernandez explains decision to stay at Barcelona after initial exit plans

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has revealed his decision to stay with the club is not financial, but rather due to the ongoing sporting project. In January, he announced his decision to leave and has since stuck to it. However, a series of impressive performances led to meetings with the hierarchy, after which he reversed that decision.

He told the press (via Reuters):

"It has not been a simple or easy decision. In January, I thought it was the best thing for the club, but circumstances have changed and, now, I think that continuity is the best thing. I think that the project is not finished, that we can build it into a winning project. I am convinced and very excited. From three months ago to now, everything has changed."

The manager further added that it had nothing to do with money:

"As rectifying is wise, we are here to rectify. It wasn't a question of ego or money, it's a question of the club's wellbeing and a matter of confidence in what we are doing."

He will hope to lead Barcelona back to their winning ways next season, as they prepare for the summer transfer window.