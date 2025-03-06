Xavi wants to take 20-year-old Barcelona star to Manchester United after becoming favorite to replace Ruben Amorim: Reports

Barcelona star Gavi is a target for Xavi, who is the favorite to replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, according to El Nacional. The Portuguese head coach took charge at Old Trafford in November last year, and has endured a tough time so far.

Ad

Amorim has managed just 11 wins in his 24 games in charge of the Premier League giants, losing 10 others. He has had a fallout with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, although the Argentinean has managed to wrestle his way back into the team.

The Red Devils were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fifth round by Fulham last weekend. As the team continues to struggle, Manchester United have been forced to consider their options and Xavi has apparently popped up on their radar.

Ad

Trending

The Spanish manager is out of work since parting ways with Barcelona last summer and is apparently the frontrunner for the Old Trafford job. Should Xavi take over at the Red Devils, he wants Gavi to join him.

The Spanish midfielder has fallen down the pecking order under Hansi Flick and is no longer a guaranteed starter for the Catalans. He recently signed a new deal with the LaLiga giants until 2030, but is apparently considering his options.

Ad

The 20-year-old has registered two goals and three assists from 24 games for Barcelona this season. With Manchester United likely to part ways with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen this summer, Gavi could be a tremendous acquisition for the club.

Will Manchester United battle Barcelona for a German midfielder?

Gavi's future remains uncertain.

Barcelona and Manchester United are among the clubs eyeing a move for Florian Wirtz this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via The Hard Tackle). The report adds that Manchester City and Real Madrid are also in the race for the German sensation.

Ad

Wirtz has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen in recent years, helping Xabi Alonso's team complete a domestic double last season. He has been in fine form this campaign as well, registering 15 goals and 13 assists from 38 games across competitions.

The player's efforts have already earned him admirers at Manchester United. The Red Devils need more cover for Bruno Fernandes in the squad, and Wirtz could be a fine choice for the job.

The Premier League giants are apparently willing to pay €150m for the player, who has a market price of €140m. Meanwhile, Barcelona also have their eyes on the 21-year-old, but their poor financial situation could scupper a deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback