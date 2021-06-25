Young Barcelona duo wanted by Granada this summer - Reports

New Granada manager Robert Moreno is interested in bringing in the young Barcelona duo of Riqui Puig and Carles Alena this summer, according to Spanish outlet Sport (via Barca Blaugranes).

According to the aforementioned source, Granada have already contacted Barcelona to sign Carles Alena on loan for next season and also want to bring in Riqui Puig as well if they can.

Carles Alena spent half of last season out on loan at Getafe where he made 22 appearances and scored twice in the process. At the moment, Granada are closer to bringing in Alena this summer. The La Liga side are currently in advanced talks with Barcelona over a possible loan move.

The Catalan giants are in a tough situation with regards to Carles Alena. The 23-year-old midfielder has just one year remaining on his Barcelona contract. Barcelona would be willing to sell their academy graduate if he does not agree to join Granada on loan, in order to raise some funds for the transfer window.

Riqui Puig wants to fight for his place in Barcelona's first-team squad

Riqui Puig's situation at Barcelona is complicated. The 21-year-old central midfielder wants to fight for this place in the first-team come next season. However, manager Ronald Koeman doesn't seem to be impressed by the Spanish U-21 international.

Puig only made 14 La Liga appearances last season. And with Barcelona looking to sign new midfielders like Leon Goretzka or Rodrigo Bentancur, the chances of Puig getting first-team football are minimal.

A La Masia graduate like Riqui Puig would have a lot of buyers, including Granada, if Barcelona decided to sell him this summer. The 21-year-old is currently valued at €18 million by Transfermarkt.

It is best for Riqui Puig to leave his boyhood club this time around. With game-time hard to come by, a move to a smaller club like Granada could be a stepping stone in his career.

🎙 Joan Laporta on Riqui Puig:



The current transfer window is going to be huge for Barcelona. The Catalan giants aren't in the best of financial situations at the moment. The club might be forced into selling some of their bright young players in order to balance the books.

