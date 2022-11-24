Zara founder Amancio Ortega with $61.3 billion net worth expresses interest in buying Manchester United: Reports

Zara founder and Inditex empire owner Amancio Ortega, who has a net worth of $61.3 billion, has expressed an interest in buying Manchester United, as per Manchester Evening News.

Ortega, 86, the 19th richest person in the world, is understood to have informed senior executives of his interest in purchasing the Red Devils.

He joins a long list of candidates to buy the club from the Glazers, which includes technology giants Apple and Ineos chief executive, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Amancio Ortega owns 59% of Inditex and appointed his daughter, Maria Ortega Perez, as the chairwoman of Zara fashion chain.

The Artexio based company he operates, generated revenue of €27.7 billion from last year to 31 January 2022.

The Spaniard owns Bershka and primarily invested in real estate in Madrid, Barcelona, London, Chicago, Miami, and New York.

However, Amancio Ortega is yet to venture into the sporting world, which may worry Manchester United fans given their tumultuous ownership under the Glazers.

The list of billionaires interested in purchasing the Old Trafford club is becoming more extensive.

Ratcliffe had set eyes on United in the summer but was seemingly told by the Glazers that they were not looking to sell.

That is no longer the case as the club released a statement on its official website confirming they were seeking investment.

The Glazers have been owners of Manchester United since 2005 but have been criticized for using the world's most famous club as a marketing ploy.

Avram Glazer breaks his silence over the potential sale of Manchester United with Amancio Ortega interested

The Glazers are looking to sell

The Glazers have often staved off talking to the media during their ownership of the Red Devils.

However, Avram Glazer was confronted on the streets of Florida just a day after it was announced that the club was up for sale.

A Sky News reporter asked the American businessman why they were now looking to sell Manchester United.

He replied (via the Daily Mail):

"As we announced yesterday, the board went through a process and it has decided it is going to look at different strategic alternatives and that's what we're doing."

Glazer was then asked why the club was not sold years ago when United fans made their displeasure over their ownership clear.

He replied:

"Once again, we are going through a process, we will look at all different strategic alternatives and we will see where it leads us."

