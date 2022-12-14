Zinedine Zidane eyes national team job as several high-profile managers step down after 2022 FIFA World Cup - Reports

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is eyeing the Brazil national team job following Tite's resignation after the Selecao's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the quarterfinals.

Zidane had set his sights on succeeding Didier Deschamps as France manager. However, Deschamps has taken Les Bleus to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They face Morocco tonight (December 14).

The Frenchman may continue in the role till the 2024 European Championships, per Le Parisien. Deschamps' contract expires on December 31, 2022, but the coach would be delighted to continue as France's manager privately.

That would leave Zidane still on the lookout for a job, having been out of management since leaving Madrid in 2021 as he desires the France role.

One available managerial vacancy is the Brazi national team after their shock exit in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup. Tite has departed the Selecao job in the aftermath of their 4-2 penalty shootout loss to Croatia.

According to El Nacional, Zidane's name is among the candidates being touted to succeed Tite. Brazil are aiming high with their next appointment and have the Frenchman, Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti in their sights.

The South Americans were favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar and boast players Zidane has previously coached at the Santiago Bernabeu. Casemiro, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Eder Militao all played under the Frenchman.

Zidane won the UEFA Champions League three times and the La Liga title twice during his managerial stint with Los Blancos.

Karim Benzema returns to training for Real Madrid after missing 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Frenchman is back training after missing the World Cup.

Benzema missed the FIFA World Cup after suffering a thigh injury in a pre-tournament training session with France.

The 24-year-old has been training with Los Blancos at their Valdebabas training base since Saturday (December 10), per Marca. The Frenchman headed into the World Cup as the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner.

Benzema remains on the list of registered French players for the tournament. A return to the team for the Madrid striker, though, appears unlikely, with Deschamps previously saying (via the Daily Mail):

"It's not something I'm thinking about now,' Deschamps said during the group stage. I spoke to Benzema after he left the training camp. I leave it to you if you want to have a debate about it. The thought hasn't crossed my mind."

Benzema has scored six goals in 12 appearances across competitions this season.

