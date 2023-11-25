Zinedine Zidane sets four big conditions for Real Madrid return next summer - Reports

Zinedine Zidane has remained one of the major potential candidates for the managerial position at Real Madrid when Carlo Ancelotti leaves. However, according to El Nacional, the legendary player and manager has set four big conditions if he is to return to the club.

The foremost is the acquisition of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. Zidane reportedly recognizes the pressing need for a prolific goalscorer to fill the void left by Karim Benzema. He firmly believes that Mbappe is the quintessential candidate for this role.

The manager is said to be aware of the substantial financial commitment required to secure Mbappe's services. However, he believes that this investment is a worthwhile expenditure for Madrid.

Secondly, Zidane sees the necessity of bolstering the left-back position. While he holds Ferland Mendy in high regard, he would like a superstar on the left wing, and Alphonso Davies has emerged as the ideal candidate to fulfill this role.

Davies' current commitment to Bayern Munich until 2025 presents an opportunity for Real Madrid to negotiate a reasonable transfer fee.

For his third and fourth conditions, Zidane insists on the retention of two of his most esteemed disciples Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Under his tutelage, both players ascended to legendary status within the club, winning every honor available to them in club football.

While their future at the club has been a subject of much speculation, Zidane has reportedly requested Florentino Perez to secure his continuance at the club as a precondition for his return.

Real Madrid contemplate extending Carlo Ancelotti's contract: Reports

Madrid appear ready to offer Ancelotti an extension to his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to 90Min. This development comes amid revelations of an agreement for Ancelotti to assume the managerial role for the Brazil national team after this season concludes.

Ancelotti's contract with Madrid is nearing its end, with less than a year remaining on his current deal. Despite the near-finalization of this agreement with Brazil, the decision-makers at Real Madrid have not dismissed the possibility of retaining Ancelotti.

The club are said to have explored potential replacements in the event of Ancelotti's exit. Yet, the report from 90Min has revealed that Madrid's playing personnel have expressed a distinct preference for the Italian tactician.

These internal discussions have already set the stage for negotiations regarding a renewed contract, with talks expected to intensify as 2024 approaches.