Zinedine Zidane thinking of accepting offer to replace AC Milan legend as head coach: Reports 

Zinedine Zidane is thinking of taking over as the new coach at Olympique Marseille and replacing AC Milan legend Gennaro Gattuso, according to Canal+,

Gattuso was announced as the new Marseille manager on September 27 and has won only two out of his first six matches for the club. Marseille are currently ninth in the Ligue 1 table with 13 points from 10 matches.

According to El Nacional, Saudi Arabian investors are looking to spend money on the club and make it one of the best in Europe. Hence, they could look for a new manager and Zidane has emerged as a candidate. The Canal+ report suggests that the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner is tempted by the prospect.

With Carlo Ancelotti set to become Brazil's manager on the expiration of his Real Madrid contract at the end of the season, Los Blancos reportedly considered the possibility of re-appointing Zidane. El Nacional claims that Zidane could hold off that offer to become Marseille's manager.

Zidane has been out of coaching since his second Real Madrid spell ended in 2021.

Zinedine Zidane hinted at a coaching return earlier this year

The Frenchman has been on a sabbatical since the end of his second Real Madrid spell. He has continuously been linked with top managerial jobs across the world. Apart from constant Real Madrid links, Saudi Arabia and the French national team were also touted as possibilities.

In an interview with GQ earlier this year, Zidane suggested that he felt refreshed after a long break. The legendary midfielder hinted at a return to coaching, telling (via MARCA):

"When I went home, my head was always back at work. In this job, everything comes at you from everywhere. All the information gets on top of you and you have the responsibility of making all the decisions. It really absorbs your energy."

Zidane added:

"Sometimes, and I've done it twice now, I need to take a break. A coach is in charge of 23 players and never stops. Now, I'm simply enjoying life. Everything is possible if you take a step back. My life always goes at great speed, but now I feel refreshed."

Zinedine Zidane proved his top-class coaching ability during his two Real Madrid spells. He won La Liga twice and the UEFA Champions thrice with the Madrid outfit, among other trophies.