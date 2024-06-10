Zlatan Ibrahimovic recommends AC Milan to sign 27-year-old star who won FA Cup with Manchester United last season: Reports

According to TUTTOmercatoWEB, former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has recommended AC Milan to sign Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The Red Devils signed Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina last summer.

The defensive midfielder made 30 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils in the 2023-24 season. He also started the FA Cup final against Manchester City, helping United secure a 2-1 win.

Amrabat earned plaudits for his display, with United legend Paul Scholes even comparing the Moroccan to Italian legend Gennaro Gattuso. As per reports, Manchester United are unlikely to make Amrabat's stay permanent, but still haven't made a final decision about his future.

The Moroccan midfielder has stated that he would like to continue his stay at Old Trafford, but it remains to be seen if the English giants will exercise the buy-option in his loan deal.

Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, has reportedly recommended Amrabat to his former club AC Milan. The midfielder is an experienced campaigner in Italian football, having played for clubs like Hellas Verona and Fiorentina.

Even if United decide not to sign Amrabat permanently, he could end up at a top European club like Milan.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Manchester United career

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the finest strikers of the modern era. He joined Manchester United as a free agent after his contract with PSG expired in 2016.

Ibrahimovic made an instant impact at Old Trafford. He scored in the Community Shield final against Leicester City, helping United secure a 2-1 win. He also scored a brace in the 2016-17 EFL Cup final against Southampton as the Red Devils won 3-2. Jesse Lingard scored United's third goal of the match.

The former Swedish striker spent two seasons at Old Trafford, scoring 29 goals and providing 10 assists in 53 matches. Considering he was already 34 when he joined the club, those are astounding numbers.

Apart from United, Ibrahimovic has played for top European clubs like AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Barcelona, PSG, and more during his stellar career. He also made 122 appearances for Sweden's national team, scoring 62 goals and providing 25 assists.

