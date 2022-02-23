11 players set to leave Manchester United in the summer - Reports

Manchester United are set to make wholesale changes to their squad this summer, with as many as 11 players reported to be leaving.

The Red Devils have gone through the motions this season despite making significant investments in the summer. Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane arrived for a combined £107 million. While Cristiano Ronaldo came on a much lower fee, he takes home staggering wages of £480,000 a week.

Yet, such heavy spending hasn't resulted in any positive gains for the Mancunians. They are far from Premier League title contention, currently occupying fourth place and trailing leaders Manchester City by a whopping 17 points.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham all have a few games in hand over United. That means Ralf Rangnick's men could slip down the points table if the aforementioned trio play their outstanding games.

Having exited the FA Cup and Carabao Cup already, United are set for another season without any silverware. That is unless Ralf Rangnick's side unexpectedly go all the way in the UEFA Champions League.

In an attempt to regurgitate the squad, Rangnick and United's director of football John Murtough are planning to jettison the deadwood. Interestingly, Rangnick himself is likely to leave his position at the end of the season and take up a consultancy role.

Manchester United to make wholesale changes?

According to ESPN, the upheaval at Old Trafford is already underway. They are looking to get rid of players whose contracts expire this summer - Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata.

Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek, both of whom are currently away on loan at Sevilla and Everton respectively, might not return. Moreover, Phil Jones, who has been at the club for more than a decade, could leave Old Trafford, while Nemanja Matic could follow suit as well.

Alex Tuanzebe, on loan at Napoli, is also on the sales list, and Manchester United are looking for a good deal for him. Elsewhere, Eric Bailly and goalkeeper Dean Henderson could also leave the club, with Henderson falling out of favour at the club this season.

The 24-year-old wants to move to a club where he can find regular game time and keep alive his hopes alive of making Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Manchester United value him at about £25 million, and shouldn't have a shortage of suitors.

