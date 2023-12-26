2 Manchester United players suffer minor injuries ahead of Aston Villa clash - Reports

Two Manchester United players - Luke Shaw and Sofyan Amrabat - are reportedly down with minor injuries ahead of the Premier League home game with Aston Villa on Tuesday (December 26).

The Red Devils are coming off a disappointing 2-0 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, which dropped them to eighth in the standings after 18 points. Eril ten Hag's side wen undone by second-half strikers from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus to eight points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

United desperately seek a pick-me-up following their ninth league loss of the season - a 2-0 loss at West Ham United - and 14th across competitions last weekend. However, they will have to do so against a third-placed Villa side - who are a point behind leaders Arsenal (39) - without Shaw and Amrabat, as reported by Rob Dawson of ESPN.

Shaw, 28, has appeared just 10 times across competitions this season, contributing an assist, missing 16 games due to a muscle injury. The full-back's only goal contribution came in the 3-3 UEFA Champions League draw at Galatasaray on matchday five.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old on-loan Amrabat has made 17 appearances across competitions but is without a goal contribution.

How did Manchester United fare against Aston Villa in the league last season?

Manchester United split their two league meetings with Aston Villa last season. In their first clash at Villa Park in November 2022, the Red Devils lost 3-1.

An early opener by Leon Bailey was added to by Lucas Digne as the hosts took a 2-0 lead. Luke Shaw pulled one back for Ten Hag's side with a deflected effort just before half-time. But Jacob Ramsey restored Villa's two-goal lead four minutes into the second period as the Red Devils lost at Villa Park for the first time in 23 years.

In the clash at Old Trafford in April this year, United exacted revenge for their loss at Villa by prevailing by a solitary goal. Current captain Bruno Fernandes' 39th-minute strike was enough to give the Red Devils a slender win.