2 Real Madrid summer signings seen as undisputed starters under Xabi Alonso; club pleasantly surprised by their performances: Reports

Summer signings Alvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen are reportedly being seen as automatic starters under new Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard succeeded the legendary Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu helm at the end of last season.
The former Los Blancos midfielder has had a superb start to life at his old stomping ground, albeit from the sidelines. Following a 4-1 win at Levante in midweek, Alonso has become the second Madrid boss to win their first six La Liga games in charge, with only Vanderlei Luxemburgo (7, 2005) going better.
At the heart of Madrid's success has been the performances of new young guns, Carreras (22) and Huijsen (20). Left-back Carreras, who arrived on a reported €35 million deal from Benfica, has taken to life at the Bernabeu like a duck to water, starting all seven games across competitions. Meanwhile, centre-back Huisen has started six games across competitions, contributing an assist.
As per AS (via Madrid Universal), the aforementioned duo have exceeded the club's expectations and so has another new arrival, Franco Mastantuono, 18, who opened his account for Madrid in the Celta win on Tuesday (September 23). That made the Argentine the fourth youngest La Liga scorer for the capital club, ahead of Vinicius Junior.
Following their excellent start to the season, Los Blancos are five points clear atop defending domestic treble winners Barcelona in La Liga. Madrid also tasted victory, 2-1 at home to Marseille, in their UEFA Champions League opener earlier this month.
What's next for Real Madrid?
As mentioned above, Real Madrid have had a superb start to the new season under their former player Xabi Alonso, especially in the league, where they've won their first six games.
Los Blancos are coming off a rousing road win at Celta Vigo in midweek, with striker Kylian Mbappe starring with a two-minute second-half brace, including a penalty. The other scorers on the night were Mastantuono and Vinicius, who had scored a 28th-minute opener.
Alonso's side next travel to arch-rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday (September 27) for the season's first Madrid Derby where the Spaniard will look to join Luxemburgo as the only managers to win their first seven league games in charge.