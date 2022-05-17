25-year-old forward agrees personal terms to join Barcelona this summer - Reports

Leeds United star Raphinha has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, reports Goal.

The report also says that a deal is being lined up for the 25-year-old Brazilian on a five-year contract that would double his salary. However, negotiations with Leeds are currently on hold, as the Premier League side are battling for top-flight survival.

The Peacocks are hovering just a point above the bottom three and face Brentford on the final matchday on May 22.

Raphinha is fighting to keep his team afloat. However, if Leeds drop back to the Championship, Barcelona's job will become easier, as the Brazilian's release clause will drop to €25 million.

The Blaugrana have made contact with the Yorkshire outfit through their former player Deco, who has been representing the forward since June last year. However, Leeds have made it clear that they will only enter into negotiations once their domestic campaign is over.

Barcelona are yet to officially put an offer on the table, but Raphinha has made it clear he wants to leave Elland Road this summer. Leeds' efforts to tie him down to a new deal have come to nothing thus far either, as the 25-year-old's heart is set on a move to Catalonia.

The Blaugrana, however, will have to clear a few hurdles before a transfer can be pushed through. Manager Xavi has said that it's imperative to sanction departures before registering new players.

Xavi Hernandez will communicate to his squad who'll be staying and who'll be leaving this week. Barcelona are in for a big summer.That's according to @sport , who report that there could be as many as 12 departures to facilitate seven or eight arrivals.Xavi Hernandez will communicate to his squad who'll be staying and who'll be leaving this week. Barcelona are in for a big summer.That's according to @sport, who report that there could be as many as 12 departures to facilitate seven or eight arrivals.Xavi Hernandez will communicate to his squad who'll be staying and who'll be leaving this week.

They got Philippe Coutinho off their books after reaching a permanent deal for him with Aston Villa, but that's only the tip of the iceberg.

Other big earners like Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele, Clement Lenglet, Frenkie de Jong and Neto all face uncertain futures at the Camp Nou. So the La Liga giants will have to resolve their cases too.

Having also reached personal agreements with AC Milan's Franck Kessie and Chelsea's Andreas Christensen, Barcelona must raise funds to register new players in their squad.

Barcelona to undergo raft of changes this summer

It's going to be a very busy summer ahead for Barcelona, who are looking to continue their rebuilding efforts following an underwhelming campaign.

Xavi has improved this squad but reinforcements are definitely needed if they are to compete for titles. It's also equally important to get rid of some of the deadwood in the squad, as the club is set to undergo a lot of changes in the next few months.

