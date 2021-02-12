AC Milan looking to sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco next summer - Reports

AC Milan are reportedly looking to sign Real Madrid midfielder Isco, as they look to strengthen their team this summer.

Isco has not been manager Zinedine Zidane’s preferred choice this season, as he has made only three starts in the La Liga this season. The Spaniard was linked with a loan move to Sevilla in January, but a move failed to materialise, and he remained at the Bernabeu.

Isco’s form in the last couple of years has not been the greatest. But despite that, AC Milan want to sign him, as per Milan Live. The report claims that the relationship between Real Madrid and AC Milan is strong, so the Rossoneri hope to sign Isco next summer.

❗| Isco's situation is really complicated, he's not happy in Madrid. He wanted to leave in January and now he pushes to leave in the summer.@FabrizioRomano, @QueGolazoPod [🎖] pic.twitter.com/aL4Esv37NA — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) February 10, 2021

Isco’s waning impact at Real Madrid and the need for a new challenge

It is a big surprise that Isco has not kicked on after playing a key role for Real Madrid in their league and Champions League triumphs a few years ago.

The Spaniard was expected to play a key role under Julen Lopetegui, but the latter wasn't given enough time. In Zinedine Zidane’s second coming, Isco was expected to spring to life, but that has not been the case so far.

The 28-year old has struggled for form this season, and is yet to open his account. In 13 games, he has managed a solitary assist, which is a paltry return for a player of Isco's calibre.

Thus a move to AC Milan could be exactly what the player needs. That is because the Rossoneri play a setup that could make use of Isco in a number ten role. Milan have managed to combine a pressing and pragmatic style of play under manager Stefano Pioli, something that could work well for Isco.

Apart from Milan, a bevy of top teams like Juventus, Napoli, Everton and Manchester City are also interested in signing the Spaniard, But it remains to be seen where Isco lands up at.

However, one thing is for certain: He is unlikely to stay at Real Madrid for the final season of his contract. Real Madrid could add some fresh faces to their squad, so they will need to sell Isco for a fee that they can reinvest.