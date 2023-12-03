Al-Hilal players set to receive £20,000 bonus after defeating Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in Riyadh derby - Reports

Al-Hilal players are reportedly set to receive a bonus of £20,0000 from their club president for beating Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr 3-0 in the Riyadh derby on Friday (December 1).

Dishing out a dominant performance on home turf, the league leaders snapped Al-Alami's 12-game unbeaten run in the Saudi Pro League. Following a cagey first half, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic broke the deadlock in the 64th minute.

Aleksandar Mitrovic made sure of the result with a quickfire brace at the death. Al-Nassr thought they pulled one back through a Ronaldo assist, but the night turned sour for them, as defender Ali Albulayhi saw red.

Following the win, Al-Hilal moved seven points clear at the top, ahead of second-placed Al-Alami (34) after 15 games. Al-Hilal players were understandably elated with the win over their closest rivals, especially in the Riyadh derby.

Itatiaia has reported that club president Fahad bin Nafe, responding to requests from the players, is set to award each one 100,000 riyals (£20,000).

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. In his illustrious career spanning two decades, he has netted over 850 goals for club and country, the most by any player in the game's history.

Almost 40 now, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has shown little signs of slowing down. He has enjoyed a sparkling first full campaign with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, whom he joined on a free transfer last December.

This season, the Portugal captain has amassed a rich tally of 18 goals and nine assists in 20 games across competitions. That includes league-leading tallies of 15 goals and seven assists in 14 games in the Saudi Pro League, despite drawing a blank against Al-Hilal on Friday.

Ageing like fine wine, Ronaldo now has 32 goals and 11 assists in 39 games across competiions for Luis Castro's side.