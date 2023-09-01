Al-Ittihad likely to return with fresh offer for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah after initial £150m bid was rejected - Reports

Al Ittihad are reportedly not giving up on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. The Saudi Arabian side are now planning a fresh bid after their £150 million offer was rejected.

As per Sky Sports, Liverpool are reluctant to accept any offer for Salah this summer and have informed Al Ittihad. However, the Middle Eastern side are not giving up, as they believe the forward wants to join them.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp claimed earlier on deadline day that the club had not received any offer for Salah. He did not see any issue in the making and reckoned the Egyptian is bound to stay.

However, things have changed in the last few hours as Al Ittihad made their first move for Salah. The £100 million plus reported £50 million add-ons bid was immediately rejected, but the Saudi Pro League side are not giving up.

Reports suggest the Saudi club are willing to go up to £200 million to seal a deal for Salah.

Pundit insists Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool for Al Ittihad

Richard Keys has said that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will join Al Ittihad this summer. He added that the medical is already booked, and the forward is keen on the move.

He was quick to note that the deal could even take place after the deadline in the United Kingdom, as the Saudi window closes later this month. He wrote in his blog:

"Now. Mo Salah. He's definitely leaving Liverpool. I think we all agree on that. What we don't know is when, but don't be surprised if it's this week. Or – perhaps everybody waits until the international break, but right now the deal to take him to the Saudi league is very much on. You've got to understand that what we hear in our part of the world is very different to what's being said in the U.K."

Keys added:

"We're a whole lot closer to the source. We were discussing what's happening on beINSPORTS Sunday when phones started going off. Messages were being received from people bang in the middle of the deal telling us that they'd got so far as arranging a medical this week."

Mohamed Salah's agent claimed earlier this summer that the forward has no plans of leaving Anfield. He added that they would not have signed a new deal last summer if they had plans to leave so soon.