Al-Ittihad in serious talks to sign Real Madrid attacker; Carlo Ancelotti feels he has important role in the team: Reports

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad are reportedly in talks to snap up on-loan Real Madrid attacker Joselu. However, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti feels that the Spaniard plays a key role in the team.

The 34-year-old has indeed played his part in Madrid's successful campaign thus far. In 48 games across competitions - starting 18 - Joselu has contributed 17 goals and three assists.

Most of those goal contributions - 10 goals and two assists in 34 games - have come in Los Blancos' triumphant La Liga-winning campaign. He has also struck five times in 10 games in the UEFA Champions League. Two of them came in Madrid's all-important 2-1 come-from-behind semifinal second-leg home win over Bayern Munich two weeks ago, which put them into an 18th final.

However, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season, there has been speculation about his future. As per Jose Felix Dias (via Madrid Universal), Al-Ittihad are interested in his services and have started 'serious' talks to land him in the summer.

It's pertinent to note that Los Blancos need to pay Espanyol - Joselu's parent club - €1.5 million to acquire his full rights. The player has earned praise from his teammates and Ancelotti.

With the impending arrivals of Endrick and Kylian Mbappe from PSG, Joselu could continue to don a role off the bench. But the veteran seems comfortable embracing that role, so Los Blancos would be loathe to let him leave.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are in the midst of a superb season, having won the Supercopa and La Liga titles. Despite their early exit from the Copa del Rey, Los Blancos could also add a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League title to their collection.

Before that, though, Carlo Ancelotti's side close out their triumphant La Liga-winning campaign with a home game with Real Betis on Saturday (May 25), having lost just once in the league all season.

Los Blancos then end their season with a Champions League final clash with Borussia Dortmund at the Wembley on June 1 at the Wembley. If they win, it will be their second La Liga-Champions League double in three years.