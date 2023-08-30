Al-Ittihad set to offer British record transfer fee to sign Liverpool star Mo Salah - Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Al-Ittihad are ready to offer a British record transfer fee of £118 million for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian winger has been on the Jeddah-based club's radar for a while.

Al-Ittihad have signed the likes of Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante this summer. They're now looking to add another marquee name to their list by snapping up Salah.

The winger has been nothing short of prolific for Liverpool since arriving in 2017. He has scored 187 goals across competitions and provided 81 assists in 308 games for the Merseyside club.

He remains a pillar in the attack for Jurgen Klopp's side, so his potential departure at the end of the transfer window would leave a massive hole in the Reds' attack. However, Al-Ittihad's lucrative offer could be too much for the Reds to turn down.

According to GOAL, the reigning SPL champions have reportedly offered Mohamed Salah a mega salary of £65 million per year and a deal of three years.

Richard Keys said Liverpool's Mohamed Salah will have his Al-Ittihad medical this week

Richard Keys recently spoke about Al-Ittihad's approach for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah. Keys said that Salah is set to have his medical for the SPL club this week.

Keys said that the sensational transfer is set to go down as he wrote in his recent blog:

"Now. Mo Salah. He's definitely leaving Līverpool. I think we all agree on that. What we don't know is when, but don't be surprised if it's this week. Or – perhaps everybody waits until the international break, but right now the deal to take him to the Saudi league is very much on.

"You've got to understand that what we hear in our part of the world is very different to what's being said in the U.K. We're a whole lot closer to the source."

He added:

"We were discussing what's happening on beINSPORTS Sunday when phones started going off. Messages were being received from people bang in the middle of the deal telling us that they'd got so far as arranging a medical this week.

"If I'm Līverpool I'm selling. Who'd have thought it would be possible to get £80/£100m back on a 31-year-old who has been a wonderful servant – who's now earning £350,000 a week, with his best days behind him. It's madness. Take it."

Salah will go down as one of the best players to grace Liverpool regardless of his future in the team. However, his departure without a proper replacement aarriving could be a massive blow for Klopp's side.