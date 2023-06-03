Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal set to battle each other for defender who has played with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - Reports 

Sergio Ramos, who has played with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, has emerged as a target for Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

The central defender recently announced that he will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. The Ligue 1 clash against Clement Foot at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (June 3) will be his last for the French club.

Ramos penned an emotional social media message:

"Tomorrow is a special day, tomorrow I will say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to @PSG_inside. I don’t know in how many places one can feel at home, but without a doubt PSG, the fans, and Paris were one of them for me."

He added:

"Thank you for two special years in which I was able [to] play in every tournament and give my all. I will face new challenges, I will wear other colours, but first, and for the last time: ¡#AllezParis!"

Ramos shared the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo 339 times at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018. He played 45 games alongside Lionel Messi for PSG between 2021 and 2023.

The announcement of his departure has attracted the interests of Saudi Pro League clubs. According to Le10Sport, Riyadh-based outfits Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are interested in the former Spain and Real Madrid captain.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's rivalry could reignite in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, will leave PSG at the end of the season. He has been heavily linked with a move to Al-Hilal as a free agent.

The Saudi Pro League club have reportedly tabled a mega £320 million per season offer for the Argentine attacker. Messi, though, is yet to announce anything about his future destination.

Messi and Ronaldo entertained fans with their spectacular duels while playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively, in La Liga. Football's greatest rivalry might see its next chapter if Messi joins Al-Hilal.

