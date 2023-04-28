The Al-Nassr executive, who played a pivotal role in orchestrating Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational move to the Saudi Arabian football club, has reportedly resigned amidst the club's dismal end to their 2022-23 season. Al-Nassr president Musalli Al-Muammar, the mastermind behind Ronaldo's high-profile signing, has stepped down, according to the Saudi Gazette (via GOAL).

The forward's transfer to Al-Nassr came after a controversial interview where he criticised Manchester United, leading to his departure from the Premier League giants by mutual consent. Despite several moments of brilliance, he has been unable to steer Al-Nassr towards any significant silverware, with his frustration becoming increasingly evident on the field.

The Saudi Gazette report suggests that Al-Muammar has submitted his resignation letter to the Ministry of Sports, and the current board of directors at Al-Nassr coubld be dissolved. A new board and president will likely be appointed before the conclusion of the season.

Following Ronaldo's arrival, Al-Nassr have spiraled into a downward trajectory. Consecutive league defeats to title rivals Al-Ittihad have jeopardised their chances of securing the Saudi Pro League title. A 1-0 loss to Al-Wehda led to their elimination from the King Cup of Champions in the semifinal.

Apart from the shake-up in the boardroom, manager Rudi Garcia was dismissed after the string of disappointing performances. With a revamped board of directors in the works, Al-Nassr are determined to salvage their season and make the most of their investment in Ronaldo.

Fans and players alike will be hoping for a slip-up from Al-Ittihad, allowing Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. to claw their way back into contention for the coveted Saudi Pro League title.

Former president Musalli Al-Muammar did not feel 'cheated' by signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr have vehemently denied allegations that club president Musalli Al-Muammar expressed feelings of being 'cheated' by Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to the Saudi Arabian football club.

Reports have surfaced amidst a challenging start for the Portuguese superstar, who has scored 11 goals in 14 appearances but failed to ignite a Pro League title charge.

Reports circulated that a high-ranking club board member had lambasted Ronaldo for his performance since moving to the Middle East. The disputed quotes attributed to Al-Muammar reportedly read (via GOAL):

"I have only been cheated twice in my life, the first time when I asked for three kebabs they gave me only two, the second time when I signed Cristiano Ronaldo."

However, Al-Nassr's press adviser, Walid Al-Muhaidib, has refuted these claims, insisting that the attributed quotes are entirely fictitious. Speaking to the EFE news agency, Al-Muhaidib stated (via GOAL):

"The talk in the Spanish press that we cheated on the Ronaldo deal, based on the Arabia News 50 website, is false and incorrect. The press came up with this joke and thought it was true."

