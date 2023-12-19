Al-Nassr could face Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-club and former rivals in 2024 mini-tournament: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr could reportedly face the star's former club Real Madrid in 2024.

Ronaldo spent a glorious nine-season stint at Los Blancos between 2009 and 2018, amassing 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 games across competitions. He also won two La Liga and four UEFA Champions League titles, among others, before leaving for Juventus.

The 38-year-old spent three seasons with the Serie A giants before returning to Manchester United for an ill-fated one-and-a-half-season stint. Ronaldo arrived at his current club in December last year as a free agent.

As reported by Al Harbi (translated from Arabic), Al-Nassr are set to play a 'mini-tournament' with Real Madrid and Barcelona in early 2024:

"There is an idea from the Spanish Football Federation to extend an invitation to the Saudi Al-Nasr Club to come to Spain and play matches with Real Madrid and Barcelona “as a mini-tournament” in early 2024 AD “to fulfill the desire of the fans there.”

Expand Tweet

During his near decade-long stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo had many a great battle with Barcelona. He has also played the La Liga giants either side of his Real Madrid stint as well.

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo's record against Barcelona

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the bonafide legends of Real Madrid and fared well against their arch-rivals Barcelona.

In 34 games across competitions, the 38-year-old bagged 20 goals and three assists, winning 10 times and losing 15. The goals have come in four competitions: two in the UEFA Champions League (in six games), nine in 18 La Liga outings, five in as many Copa del Rey games and four in five Supercopa games.

As expected, most of these goal contributions - 18 goals and three assists in 30 games across competitions. The Al-Nassr star's two other goals against Barca came with Juventus in the 2020-21 Champions League group stage, which Juve won 3-0 away.

With Manchester United, Ronaldo drew a blank in five Champions League games against the La Liga giants, including the 2009 final. He notably missed a penalty against them in the 2007-08 Champions League semifinal first leg at the Camp Nou.

United drew that game goalless, won 1-0 in the return leg and went on to beat Chelsea in the final on penalties to win the European competition.