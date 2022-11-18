Argentina fear Alejandro Garnacho could choose to represent Spain after 2022 FIFA World Cup snub - Reports

Manchester United youngster Alejandaro Garnacho is reportedly close to turning down playing for Argentina after being snubbed in the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Garnacho, 18, has been one of the most exciting talents at Old Trafford since his arrival from Atletico Madrid for £420,000 in October 2020. He has recently shot to prominence with standout performances in the last month under Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC A first United Player of the Month award for @AGarnacho7 🏅 A first United Player of the Month award for @AGarnacho7 🏅#MUFC https://t.co/jG4SgZyZwx

Despite missing out on his national team's initial 2022 FIFA World Cup squad, Garnacho harboured late hopes of a call-up due to Joaquin Correa and Nico Gonzalez's injuries. However, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni opted for Angel Correa and Thiago Almada as replacements, ignoring the former Getafe forward.

According to Evening Standard, Argentina are afraid Garnacho could choose to represent Spain in the future after his FIFA World Cup snub. Prior to switching his international allegiances to Argentina in March this year, he had featured for La Roja's U18 side.

Garnacho recently liked a controversial tweet, claiming he was excluded from the Argentina squad due to his Spanish heritage, as per MARCA. Since then, he has withdrawn his like from the post.

Mundo Albiceleste 🇦🇷 @MundoAlbicelest Alejandro Garnacho liking a tweet saying he wasn't called up for Argentina because he is Spanish. Alejandro Garnacho liking a tweet saying he wasn't called up for Argentina because he is Spanish. https://t.co/yHvcl8ZTPC

A pacy dribbler blessed with flair and directness, the Argentina U20 international made his senior debut for Manchester United last season after being named the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year.

Garnacho has netted two goals and laid out as many assists in 292 minutes of action across eight appearances this season.

Argentina among favourites for 2022 FIFA World Cup, says Robert Lewandowski

During an interview with MARCA, Poland and Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski was asked whether Argentina are one of the favourites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He replied in the affirmative:

"Yes, I think that Argentina, with (Lionel) Messi, are one of the favourites to win the World Cup. They haven't lost in (over) 30 games. They play well, and you can see that they are a very good team. They have a plan, which they are following as a group."

Lewandowski, who will lead Poland in their Group C tie against Argentina later this month, shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi. He said:

"It is impossible for his achievements to be repeated, and furthermore, his incredible story continues. He now dreams of winning the World Cup. ... a great challenge. He wants to win the title, but this is a World Cup, and you never know what will happen."

Saudi Arabia and Mexico are the two other teams in Poland and Argentina's group.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes