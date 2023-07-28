Argentina U20 international set to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami: Reports

Argentina U-20 defender Tomas Aviles, who plays for Racing club, is reportedly set to join Lionel Messi at MLS club Inter Miami.

Since Messi has arrived at the club, Inter have shown a great improvement in form, winning their last two games. The MLS club are keen on further bolstering their squad as they look to add Aviles to their defensc for the upcoming campaign.

Aviles, 18, has represented Chile at youth level but now plays for Argentina's youth team. Inter Miami will reportedly play Racing club €9 million for Aviles' signature.

Apart from Aviles, the MLS side have also signed Barcelona legends Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in the summer transfer market. Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos is also linked with a move.

Leandro Adonio Belli of Racing Maniacos tweeted:

"Thanks to those who trusted the information #Racing he has already responded and if there are no problems, Toto Aviles will be Lionel Messi's partner."

Lionel Messi's arrival is expected to bring new players to the MLS and Inter Miami. The Argentina captain has already introduced himself US football to his extraordinary abilities. Messi has bagged three goals and an assist despite playing less than 90 minutes in two games for Inter Miami.

What Barcelona president Joan Laporta said about Lionel Messi's Inter Miami move?

Lionel Messi, before his move to Inter Miami, was linked with a return to Barcelona. Messi played the most significant part of his club career for the Blaugrana, scoring a record 672 goals in 778 games across competitions.

While a return to the La Liga champions was on the cards, Messi decided to ply his trade for Inter Miami instead. About the Argentina captain's decision to explore a new challenge, Barca president Joan Laporta said:

"It's a strange feeling. We identify Messi with Barcelona. That's the way I think most supporters see Messi, because most of his career has been at Barca.

"But we respect his decision, and we wish the best for him. We want the best for our players. He came to Barcelona as a kid, 14 years old, and he spent 20 years with us. I hope he can be very happy in Miami."

Messi is not the only Barca legend playing for Inter Miami, as Busquets and Alba have also joined the club. Following the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's arrival, the MLS club are expected to attract more big names to the league shortly,