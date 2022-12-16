Argentina WAGs flee Waterfront Hotel in Qatar after fears over safety during late night power cut just few days before FIFA World Cup final - Reports

Argentina will take on France in a blockbuster 2022 FIFA World Cup final clash on Sunday (December 18). However, ahead of the game, their preparations have taken a hit.

According to the Daily Mail, WAGs of Argentine players had to be taken away from the luxurious Waterfront Hotel after cases of powercuts at night. WAGs and children of the Albiceleste players were staying at the Waterfront hotel. There were cases of powercuts at night at the property, leaving the hotel in darkness. The families didn't feel safe there anymore and had to be moved to a different property.

WAGs of superstars like Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez and others were staying in the hotel. Sources close to the WAGs told the Daily Mail about the incident:

"The Argentines have paid a lot of money and do not expect to have to sit in darkness in their hotel rooms - and there were safety issues too. Many of them have young children and babies and after talking to the players and other staff, they decided to move."

La Albiceleste are looking to end their 36-year-long FIFA World Cup drought. They reached the final with an emphatic 3-0 semifinal win against Croatia on Tuesday.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been in spectacular form in the tournament, bagging five goals and three assists. He has a date with destiny as La Albiceleste take on France on Sunday. Winning the World Cup will mark the crowing moment of his remarkable career and complete his set of major trophies across club and international football.

However, fans will hope that the incident regarding the powercut at the Waterfront Hotel doesn't deter Lionel Scaloni's team's preparation.

Argentina boss tells team that 2022 FIFA World Cup is not won yet

Argentina vs Croatia: Semifinal - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Scaloni helped La Albiceleste win the 2021 Copa America, and now he's on the cusp of guiding Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup too.

However, he doesn't want the players to get ahead of themselves as he reminded that they need to win one more game to win the World Cup. Speaking ahead of the showpiece clash against France, Scaloni said (via Sportstar):

“We celebrated because it is exciting to be in the final, but there is still one step to go. This is something to enjoy, but it’s over now, so we need to move on to the next one.”

Interestingly, in their last FIFA World Cup clash in 2018, France beat the Albiceleste 4-3 in the Round of 16 en route winning the title.

