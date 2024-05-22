Arsenal have £20m bid rejected for versatile 24-year-old star, player keen on the move: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly had a £20 million bid for left-back Ferdi Kadioglu rejected by Fenerbahce. The 24-year-old has been at his current club since the 2018-19 season.

In the currenty campaign, the versatile Kadiolgu has played a whopping 50 times across competitions, contributing three goals and five assists, making an impressive 45 times.

Most of his goal contributions - one goal and four assists in 36 games - have come in the Super Lig, where Fenerbahce are three points behind leaders Galatasaray with a game to go, having lost just once all season.

Kadioglu is contracted with the club till 2026, but that has not deterred prospective suitors. As per NowArsenal (via Turkish outlet Milliyet), he has also had interest from Borussia Dortmund, but the player seems keen on moving to the Emirates.

The Gunners are planning to submit a revised bid of £20 million and £5 million in bonuses to lure Kadioglu away from the Sukru Saracoglu. The 24-year-old has 17 goals and 22 assists in 198 games across competitions for Ismael Kartal's side since arriving from NEC Nijmegen in the summer of 2018.

How did Arsenal fare in the 2023-24 season?

Arsenal have had an impressive 2023-24 season despite ending the campaign with only the FA Community Shield, where they beat Manchester City on penalties.

Mikel Arteta's side went unbeaten against City in the league, beating them 1-0 at home and drawing goalless at the Etihad. But that was not enough, as Pep Guardiola's side finished two points clear to become the first team to accomplish the Premier League four-peat.

To their credit, the Gunners kept the title race alive going into the final day of the season on Sunday (May 19). They needed to beat Everton at home and home that City dropped points at the Etihad to West Ham United.

As things transpired, the Gunners kept up their part of the bargain with a come-from-behind 2-1 win, but the Cityzens doused their hopes by bursting into a 2-0 lead inside 18 minutes.

Although West Ham pulled one back at the stroke of half-time, Rodri's 59th-minute strike meant that the Cityzens won their sixth league title in seven years, and the Gunners finished second for the second straight year.

Despite failing to end their 20-year Premier League title drought, the Gunners also fared well in Europe. They reached their first UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in 14 years, losing 3-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich.