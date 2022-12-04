Arsenal agree £40m deal to sign 21-year-old attacking player - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a £40 million deal to sign Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Mudryk, 21, has emerged as one of the most exciting offensive talents in Europe this campaign with his electric performances on the left flank. He has scored ten goals and laid out eight assists in 18 appearances across competitions for his boyhood club.

Earlier this summer, the Ukraine international was close to completing a switch to Arsenal, but a deal didn't materialise on deadline day.

"They always tell me: come to us!". Mykhaylo Mudryk tells Zinchenko's wife Vlada Sedan: "I follow Arsenal closely, they're a very dynamic side. One surprise for me was how many Arsenal fans followed me. No other club’s fans have interacted as much as them"."They always tell me: come to us!". Mykhaylo Mudryk tells Zinchenko's wife Vlada Sedan: "I follow Arsenal closely, they're a very dynamic side. One surprise for me was how many Arsenal fans followed me. No other club’s fans have interacted as much as them". ⚪️🇺🇦 #AFC"They always tell me: come to us!". https://t.co/deyswR28FC

According to Daily Mail, Arsenal have reached an agreement in the region of £40 million plus add-ons for Mudryk's signature. Earlier, the north London outfit were dealt a blow with Shakhtar Donetsk demanding an exorbitant fee of around £90 million for their forward.

Earlier last month, Mudryk shared his thoughts on Shakhtar Donetsk's high asking price for his services amid rumours of a potential switch to the Emirates. He told Sport Arena:

"When I found out about my price, I wasn't just surprised – I was shocked. I will not hide that I was very upset. The amount puts a barrier for my transition to the top championship, which I so dreamed of. I can't say that my dream was killed but wounded."

Mudryk, who has a contract with Shakhtar in December 2026, added:

"I have a long-term contract with Shakhtar. I will give all my strength and energy so that Shakhtar achieves maximum results, but every football player has a dream to play in a top club and in a top championship – I am no exception."

Mudryk is currently relishing some downtime during the mid-season break, with Ukraine not qualifying for the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are expected to delve deep into the transfer market for a versatile attacker. Manager Mikel Arteta is keen to add much-needed depth to his offensive ranks to win the Premier League, which they lead by five points after 14 games.

Arsenal eye Bosman move for Adrien Rabiot

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are in a race against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to sign Juventus midfielder Adrein Rabiot on a free transfer in the summer of 2023. All three Premier League outfits are prepared to offer him his preferred £8.6 million-a-year contract.

Rabiot, 27, has established himself as a key first-team starter for the Bianconeri this season despite his insipid start in Turin. He has registered five goals and two assists in 16 games across competitions for the Massimiliano Allegri-coached side.

A left-footed press-resistant operator, Rabiot is currently with France at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has registered a goal an one assist in three games.

