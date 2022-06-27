"Arsenal have already scheduled a meeting"- Fabrizio Romano provides encouraging update as Gunners rush to complete another marquee signing

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal have a meeting scheduled with Leeds United next week to discuss a move for Brazilian winger Raphinha.

The Gunners have prioritised attacking reinforcements this summer. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left in January, while Alexandre Lacazette is set to follow suit at the end of the month, both on free transfers.

Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester City to sign Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus for £45 million. The north London club will now switch their focus to Raphinha. The 25-year-old was one of the standout forwards in the Premier League last season, scoring 11 goals in 35 games. He almost single-handedly helped Leeds avoid relegation.

Jesse Marsch's side are reportedly seeking £65 million for the winger. Arsenal are set to face competition from Barcelona for his signature. Romano has claimed that the Blaugrana have agreed personal terms with Raphinha and are in talks with his agent Deco. Tottenham and Chelsea are also believed to be in negotiations with his representatives.

"Raphinha deal. Arsenal have already scheduled a meeting with Leeds next week, Leeds will ask again for £65 million fee. Barcelona still in contact with Deco after personal terms agreed, but no fresh bid yet. Tottenham and Chelsea, still in talks with agents. Race still open," said Romano on Twitter.

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season. Their failure to qualify for next season's Champions League could inhibit their chances of signing Raphinha.

Arsenal are likely to battle out with Barcelona for Raphina

Leeds United vs Manchester City - Premier League

Barcelona are eager to sign Raphinha this summer. As per Football.London, the Brazilian, who has travelled to Spain with his agent Deco on holiday, prefers to join the Blaugrana .

The Blaugrana view the 25-year-old as the ideal replacement for Ousmane Dembele, whose contract expires at the end of the month. Raphinha is keen to join Xavi Hernandez's side, who are expected to mount a serious challenge for the La Liga title next season.

Barcelona, though, lack the finances required to sign the Brazilian. They could raise the funds for the 25-year-old if they sell fringe players like Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite and Miralem Pjanic this summer.

