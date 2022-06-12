Arsenal and Barcelona among clubs interested in signing 24-year-old defender - Reports

Arsenal and Barcelona have entered the race to sign Udinese right-back Nahuel Molina.

According to Tuttosport (via sport), the Argentine has caught the attention of many top European clubs with his impressive performances last season.

Molina enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign, bagging eight goals and five assists in 37 appearances across competitions. Udinese are seeking a fee in the region of €30 million for Molina, whose contract runs till 2026.

Arsenal are keen to sign a right-back to provide adequate cover and competition to Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Japanese enjoyed an impressive debut campaign, becoming an integral first-team player.

The Gunners, though, struggled in Tomiyasu's absence last season, losing four of nine league games the 23-year-old missed due to a calf injury. Soares is currently Arsenal's second-choice right-back, but the Portuguese defender is yet to impress.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are eager to sign Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spaniard is one of the club's top transfer targets.

The Blues, though, could be unwilling to listen to offers for the veteran defender, which could force the Blaugrana to explore alternate options.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Udinese director Pierpaolo Marino has admitted that reported Arsenal target Nahuel Molina will be difficult to keep this summer.(Tuttosport) Udinese director Pierpaolo Marino has admitted that reported Arsenal target Nahuel Molina will be difficult to keep this summer.(Tuttosport)

Arsenal need to sell Hector Bellerin before signing Nahuel Molina

Arsenal could drop out of the race to sign Molina if they don't sell Hector Bellerin this summer. The Spaniard is set to return to the Emirates after spending last season on loan at Real Betis.

He enjoyed an incredible campaign with the La Liga club, winning the Copa del Rey and helping them qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

The 27-year-old is keen to join Betis permanently this summer. The Spanish club could, however, struggle to sign him due to financial reasons.

As per Estadio Deportivo, Arsenal are unwilling to let him join Betis on a free transfer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Bellerín has received also other approaches and will decide his future soon. Héctor Bellerín has no plans to continue at Arsenal next season. He hopes for Real Betis return but the deal is more than complicated because of financial reasons, it will take time.Bellerín has received also other approaches and will decide his future soon. Héctor Bellerín has no plans to continue at Arsenal next season. He hopes for Real Betis return but the deal is more than complicated because of financial reasons, it will take time. 🇪🇸 #AFC Bellerín has received also other approaches and will decide his future soon.

The Gunners, though, will have three right-backs once Bellerin returns. They must, therefore, find a new home for the Spaniard before signing Molina.

