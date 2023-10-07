Arsenal to battle Liverpool for Premier League forward next summer - Reports

Arsenal will reportedly battle it out with Premier League rivals Liverpool to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Pedro Neto next summer.

However, the aforementioned sides are not the only admirers of Neto in the English top flight. Team Talk says that Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also interested in the wide player.

The Portugal international has started the season in fine form, netting once and provided four assists in seven appearances. However, he's had his struggles with injuries.

Neto missed 27 games across competitions due to an ankle issue last season and 52 after picking up a muscle problem in April 2021.

Nevertheless, it's no surprise that the Reds are eyeing a move for the 23-year-old left-footed winger. With Mohamed Salah's imminent departure to the Saudi Pro League in January, Liverpool are looking at potential replacements.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are seeking a like-for-like option on the right-hand side for first-choice attacker Bukayo Saka. The England international has been struggling with fitness after having appeared in a club-record 87 consecutive Premier League games.

Neto could be second-choice to Saka at the Emirates. A move to Anfield would seem a more reasonable option in case of Salah's departure, as the Wolves man will most likely be the first-choice right-sided winger.

Since joining Wolves from Lazio in 2019 for €17.9 million, Neto has bagged 12 goals and 17 assists across competitions in 118 appearances.

Transfer expert expects Arsenal and Liverpool target Pedro Neto to leave in January

Pedro Neto (via Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool target Pedro Neto is expected to leave Wolves in January, as per Transfer insider Graeme Bailey.

However, Bailey says that a deal for the 23-year-old attacker will only go through if Wolves' valuation of £50 million is met. Talking about Neto's future, Bailey said (via Team Talk):

"I am told by sources close to Wolves that they are expecting Neto to leave in January, but their valuation would need to be met. He is under contract to 2027, but he is showing the sort of form that could persuade someone to make a move in January."

It will be interesting to see if either Arsenal or Liverpool make a move for the player in January. The Reds could pursue their interest in Neto if Al-Ittihad return for Mohamed Salah in the winter.