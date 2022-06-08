Arsenal 'confident' of completing deal for 25-year-old Premier League star - Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly 'confident' of completing a deal for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

According to 90min, the Gunners have held conversations with Tielemans' representatives. Leicester are said to have accepted that the 25-year-old could depart the King Power Stadium this summer. His current deal with the club expires next summer.

Tielemans has rejected multiple contract extensions from the Foxes. Many clubs are interested in the Belgian international, but Mikel Arteta's side are the favourites. Tielemans is also open to moving to the Emirates.

The report, though, highlighted that the transfer fee could be the lone stumbling block. Leicester are looking for a fee in the region of around £30 million, while Arsenal are hoping to pay less than £25 million.

Nevertheless, there is optimism that the deal would be completed in the coming month. Should Tielemans arrive, it would be a big positive for the Gunners, who need to reinforce their defensive midfield.

Granit Xhaka's discipline has been an issue, while Thomas Partey has suffered multiple injuries since arriving at the Emirates. Mohamed Elneny is a decent player but is not a long-term solution.

Tielemans could improve Arsenal's starting XI and squad depth. He will also bring plenty of Premier League experience, having played 120 English top-flight games for Leicester.

"Sometimes you have to make choices" - Arsenal target Youri Tielemans on possible summer transfer

Tielemans was recently questioned whether he may switch clubs this summer, while playing for Belgium in the ongoing international break. He responded (as quoted by 90min):

"That is not out of the question. I feel very good at Leicester, I was welcomed with open arms from day one. I give everything for the club until the last day."

The Gunners target added:

"But of course you have to listen to other opportunities, you have to look at your career, and sometimes you have to make choices. Maybe one will come my way."

Tielemans has played 158 times for Leicester across competitions, scoring 24 goals and assisting 24 more. He has won the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield during his time at the King Power Stadium.

Tielemans has also won 49 caps for Belgium.

