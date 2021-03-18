Arsenal handed transfer boost as Martin Odegaard wants permanent transfer - Reports

Arsenal are set to benefit from the presence of Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid. The Gunners currently have two on-loan Real Madrid players in their ranks.

El Gol Digital has claimed that if Zidane stays, it could impact some of the fringe players at Real Madrid, who could move out on loan, as the Frenchman tends to favour his more experienced players.

Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard are two such Real Madrid on-loan players at Arsenal. The latter, in particular, has done exceedingly well since moving to the London club in January this year.

According to El Gol Digital, Martin Odegaard has told his agent to start negotiations with Real Madrid in an attempt to make his stay at #Arsenal permanent. pic.twitter.com/IUNTDSdfSB — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) March 17, 2021

The Whites are set for a summer overhaul, so they could sign some new players. That would push the likes of Martin Odegaard further down the pecking order at the Spanish capital club.

The Norwegian is hence keen on moving to Arsenal on a permanent deal and has already asked his agent to open talks in this regard.

Martin Odegaard’s permanent move could hugely benefit Arsenal

Arsenal need some new additions in their ranks and are likely to strengthen their squad this summer.

However, they might find it difficult to sign top-quality players without European football, which is likely to be the case if they fail to win the Europa League.

In such a scenario, it would be important to sign players on loan and look for some shrewd deals.

Odegaard is one such case. It’s not known how much he will cost. His value as per Transfermarkt is £36 million, so he could cost somewhere around that region.

⚽️ Martin Odegaard scores his 1st League goal since for Real Sociedad at Osasuna in Dec 2019



He’s the 5th Arsenal player to score his 1st PL goal in a North London derby (last was Lucas Torreira in Dec 2018) pic.twitter.com/T6cSXfM4UV — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 14, 2021

The Norwegian has been in good form since moving to Arsenal. He has become somewhat of a fan-favourite after scoring in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur recently.

Although Zidane has said that he has Odegaard in his plans at Real Madrid, he did provide the Norwegian a sustained run in the first team. Odegaard largely got his opportunities as a substitute.

At Arsenal, he is likely to get more playing time and become an integral part of the first team if can keep up his impressive performances.

Odegaard has made ten appearances for Arsenal in all competitions. He will look to help the team finish as high as possible in the Premier League and also triumph in the Europa League.