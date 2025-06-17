Arsenal hold genuine interest in Real Madrid star; Los Blancos want around €90m to sell player: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly keen to snap up Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilian has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Santos in the summer of 2019.

Rodrygo, 24, has been a key player for Los Blancos, registering 68 goals and 50 assists in 267 games across competitions. Last season, the Brazilian contributed 14 goals and 10 assists in 51 matches as Madrid failed to win any major silverware.

Despite being contracted to the Santiago Bernabeu till 2028, Rodrygo continues to face an uncertain future, especially after the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last summer, with the Frenchman scoring 43 times across competitions.

As per GiveMeSport's senior football correspondent Ben Jacobs, the Gunners explored a potential move for Rodrygo in May and remain interested in bringing the Brazilian to the Emirates. However, he adds that Los Blancos have put a price tag of around €90 million on the player.

In a successful stint in the Spanish capital, Rodrygo has won 13 titles at the club, including three La Liga and two UEFA Champions League honours.

Real Madrid and Arsenal: 2024-25 Season Recap

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta

Real Madrid and Arsenal are coming off similar seasons, as both sides failed to win any major silverware. Los Blancos - as mentioned above - didn't end the 2024-25 campaign trophyless, though, winning the UEFA Super Cup, beating Atalanta.

Los Blancos finished second in the La Liga title race, behind arch-rivals Barcelona, who also beat them in the Supercopa Espana and Copa del Rey finals. In fact, Barca went 4-0 against Madrid across competitions. In Europe, Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League title defence was ended by Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

Coming to the Gunners, they couldn't convert their fairytale run in Europe into silverware, losing 3-1 on aggregate to eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain, who won the quadruple.

On the domestic front, Mikel Arteta's side finished second in the Premier League for the third straight season, this time ending behind Liverpool, albeit a whopping 10 points behind. The Gunners also fell short in both domestic cups, ending another season without any silverware.

