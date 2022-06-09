Arsenal hold 'strong interest' in signing 25-year-old midfielder - Reports

Arsenal are keen to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer. The Belgian has just one year remaining in his contract with the Foxes.

According to The Daily Mail, the Gunners hold a 'strong interest' in the 25-year-old. Their lack of quality in midfield led to their slump in form towards the end of last season.

The Gunners looked good to finish in the top four going into the last three games, leading fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by four points. However, successive defeats to Spurs and Newcastle Uniter put paid to their top-four hopes.

Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny enjoyed a mini-renaissance towards last season but lack quality and consistency. Manager Mikel Arteta is, therefore, expected to prioritise a top-quality ball-playing midfielder like Tielemans to play alongside Thomas Partey next season.

Tielemans joined Leicester on loan from AS Monaco in January 2019 before the Foxes made his move permanent six months later. He has scored 24 goals in 158 appearances for Brendan Rodgers' team.

He scored a stunning winner in the 2020-21 FA Cup against Chelsea. The 25-year-old also enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, bagging six goals and four assists in 32 appearances across competitions.

He is seemingly happy at the King Popwer Stadium, but Tielemans is keen to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite missing out on next season's Champions League, Arsenal are confident of snapping up Tielemans this summer.

The north London club are seemingly heading in the right direction under Arteta but need statement signings to continue their progress.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Tielemans is priority signing and new contacts with Leicester will take place soon. twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Youri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key. Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus on top of their list after new direct contacts on player side. He’s expected to leave Manchester City after Haaland deal, no direct contacts between clubs yet.Youri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key. Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus on top of their list after new direct contacts on player side. He’s expected to leave Manchester City after Haaland deal, no direct contacts between clubs yet. 🇧🇷 #AFCYouri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key. Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans are still top of the list for Arsenal this summer. Expectation on GJ is for him to join a Premier League club, as reported today morning.Tielemans is priority signing and new contacts with Leicester will take place soon. Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans are still top of the list for Arsenal this summer. Expectation on GJ is for him to join a Premier League club, as reported today morning. ⚪️🔴 #AFCTielemans is priority signing and new contacts with Leicester will take place soon. ⤵️ twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

Manchester United likely to provide stiff competition to Arsenal for Youri Tielemans

Watford vs Leicester City - Premier League

Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard are set to leave Manchester United on free transfers. Nemanja Matic is also set to follow them through the exit door.

The Red Devils are, therefore, expected to sign midfielders this summer. Tielemans' creativity, passing, work rate and ability to score goals make him an ideal transfer target for the Red Devils' new manager Erik ten Hag.

Sports Informer @Sportsinformer3 Youri Tielemans makes transfer admission amid Manchester United links sportsinformer.co.uk/2022/06/08/you… Youri Tielemans makes transfer admission amid Manchester United links sportsinformer.co.uk/2022/06/08/you…

United are likely to provide the Gunners with stiff competition for Tielemans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far