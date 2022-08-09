Arsenal hold talks with title winners to sign £46.4 million rated midfielder - Reports 

Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer.
According to Enrico Camelio (via Calciomercato.it), the Gunners have held negotiations with the reigning Serie A champions over a potential move for the Italian.
Camelio has said that Stefano Pioli's side are reluctant to part ways with the 22-year-old. However, they could be willing to listen to offers in the region of €55 million.
Arsenal have enjoyed an incredible summer transfer window, signing Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner. The club enjoyed an impressive start to their Premier League campaign, cruising to a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.
Nevertheless, manager Mikel Arteta has said that he's looking for more reinforcements. He needs a ball-playing midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey. Tonali has emerged as an option.
The Italian joined Milan from Brescia in the summer of 2020. He endured a difficult debut campaign at the San Siro, failing to score in 37 appearances across competitions.
The youngster, though, stepped up in the next season, scoring five goals in 36 games as Milan won their first Scudetto in 11 years. Tonali is considered one of the brightest prospects in Italian football and would be a good addition to Arteta's team.
Arsenal could make move for Youri Tielemans if they fail to sign Sandro Tonali
AC Milan are unlikely to part with a key asset like Tonali after seeing Franck Kessie leave on a free transfer.
In that case, Arsenal could switch their attention from Tonali to Leicester City star Youri Tielemans. The Gunners have been heavily linked with the Belgian in the last couple of months. The 25-year-old has been one of Leicester's best players recently, enjoying an impressive 2021-22 campaign, scoring six goals in 32 Premier League games.
The midfielder has just year left on his contract and could be available for a bargain price this summer. As per Football.london, Tielemans 'would love' to join the Gunners.