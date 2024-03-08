Arsenal hoping to replace exit-linked star with £51m-rated Brazilian attacker in the summer - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly looking to replace Emil Smith Rowe with Atletico Mineiro's Alisson Santana in the summer.

Smith Rowe, 23, has 18 goals and 12 assists in 112 games across competitions since his first-team debut in the 2018-19 season. However, he has featured just 16 times this season, starting thrice, contributing a solitary assist.

Despite being contracted to the Emirates till 2026, the midfielder's reduced game time under Mikel Arteta has seen him getting linked with Aston Villa and West Ham United.

TEAMTALK has reported that the Gunners could offload the Englishman at the right price and are eyeing Atletico teenager Santana. The 18-year-old has made only 10 first-team appearances for the senior side but has shone enough to attract the attention of top clubs, including Arteta's side.

The other interested teams, as reported by the aforementioned source, are the Gunners' domestic rivals Newcastle United and Fulham, alonside Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen and Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven.

The race for Santana is reportedly heating up, with scouts from two unnamed Spanish teams and one English team watched the player set up a goal in the 3-0 win over Ipatinga in Belo Horizonte.

Despite Santana having a £51 million release clause and contracted with Atletico till 2027, the Gunners are said to be in the forefront of the queue for the teenager's services. That's because their new scout (as per Scouts in Attendance) Paulo Xavier resides in Belo Horizonte.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are in the midst of an impressive season across competitions. Despite faltering in both domestic cups, Arteta's side are only two points off the Premier League summit after 27 games, with the top-two - Liverpool and Manchester City - clashing at Anfield on Sunday (March 10).

The Gunners have also fared well in Europe but have work to do in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, having lost the first leg 1-0 at FC Porto two weeks ago.

However, before that, they are in league action at home to Brentford on Saturday (March 9). The Gunners won the reverse fixture 1-0 in November.